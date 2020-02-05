Marianne Faithfull’s real story of music, love and struggle will be portrayed by Lucy Boynton

Speaking about the role, Boynton said: “I fell in love with this project the second I read it, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of telling Marianne’s story both as an actor and, for the first time, as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team. I can’t wait to really get started.”

What is Marianne Faithfull’s real life story?

In a BBC interview back in 2009, Faithfull said a film adaptation of her 1994 memoir Faithfull was in the works. “It won’t happen right away but we have found a director who I trust who wants to make a film of the book,” she said. “I don’t want to have much to do with it. I want to read the script and like the script and then I’m going to let go of it and let them do what they want. That’s the way to do it.”