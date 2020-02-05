Marianne Faithfull’s real story of music, love and struggle will be portrayed by Lucy Boynton
- Hollie Richardson
Here’s why Lucy Boynton is the perfect actor to play 60s icon Marianne Faithfull in the new biopic.
Ever since it was announced last year that a Marianne Faithfull biopic was on its way, we’ve been dying to know who will be playing the singer/songwriter. In the most perfect casting decision ever made, Lucy Boynton has announced that she will be playing Faithfull. She’ll also be an executive producer on the movie, giving it some added Boynton flair.
In the last couple of years, Boynton has propelled into the limelight thanks to roles in Bohemian Rhapsody, The Politician, Murder On The Orient Express and Sing Street. And her kitsch 60s red carpet moments – along with her more preppy looks – means she’ll nail Faithfull’s uber-cool style.
Speaking about the role, Boynton said: “I fell in love with this project the second I read it, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of telling Marianne’s story both as an actor and, for the first time, as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team. I can’t wait to really get started.”
What is Marianne Faithfull’s real life story?
In a BBC interview back in 2009, Faithfull said a film adaptation of her 1994 memoir Faithfull was in the works. “It won’t happen right away but we have found a director who I trust who wants to make a film of the book,” she said. “I don’t want to have much to do with it. I want to read the script and like the script and then I’m going to let go of it and let them do what they want. That’s the way to do it.”
Faithfull has recorded 21 albums, including the acclaimed Broken English. And her relationship with Rolling Stone Mick Jagger was well-documented in the 60s. But the biopic will take a much deeper dive into her life. According to Deadline, who made the announcement about the film, it will “track her rollercoaster career from initial stardom, her time as a homeless drug addict, and then her subsequent recovery”.
Who is part of the Marianne Faithfull biopic?
Ian Bonhôte, a BAFTA nominee for his documentary McQueen, will direct the film. “Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry,” Bonhote said. “The film will explore female issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist.”
He added: “I’m honoured to collaborate with Lucy and Julia [Taylor-Stanley] to shine a light on Marianne’s timeless story.”
Casting is being done by Sarah Crowe (The Personal History Of David Copperfield), who is now looking to fill the role of Jagger.
Faithfull added: “I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian.”
When is the Marianne Faithfull film released?
We might have a while to wait for this one, as they are yet to start filming, but we have a feeling it’s going to be worth the wait.
