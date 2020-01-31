When it comes to fitness, Lucy Mountain tells it like it is – and we absolutely love it. Because the thing is, working out isn’t as easy as it can sound.

The gym is an intimidating place. There’s always that man that thinks it’s his god given right to come over and tell you ‘how it’s done’. Then there’s the fitness influencers, who can seem like they have it all together in a way we never will. Even though exercise should be about doing something positive for ourselves, we can get so caught up in what everyone else is doing or thinking.

Mountain knows this. Sure, she’s an influencer… but an influencer with a difference. In fact, Mountain will tell you about the truth behind those ‘detox teas’, rather than sell you one. And she will generally encourage you to do… well, to do whatever you like (other than follow some restrictive diet).