You might not see the point in taking a lunch break now you’re working from home, but taking time away from your screen is actually more important than ever. Here are a few ways to make that hour a bit more interesting.

Working from home is, it turns out, all about discipline. When your work space is also your living space, it’s all too easy to let the divide between the two blur. With so much pressure to be productive and use our time in lockdown wisely, we can sometimes feel like we need to “prove” we’re working and making the most of our days, whether that’s by working longer hours or making ourselves ultra-available on email, Slack and WhatsApp. We’re also, it seems, sacrificing our lunch breaks. When we asked Stylist readers how they’d been managing to carve out lunch time while working from home, it was certainly a mixed bag. While many had managed to find routines based around kids, dog walks, and blocked out calendars, others found they were struggling to get away from their desks. “I feel like if I’m not in front of my laptop the world will come crushing in,” said one. “I’ve been in the same bad habit of eating at my computer while still working,” confessed another.

These experiences, it seems, are not uncommon. According to new research by Liberty Games, 41% of British people admit to being more likely to work through their lunch breaks now they’re working from home. Add that to the fact that, according to the survey, 38% are also working longer hours during lockdown, and 29% say that working from home makes them more stressed, and it’s clear that we’re facing a growing problem.

The likely cause? A psychological phenomenon called digital presenteeism. Now that we’re working from home, we don’t have the same benchmarks and feedback we get in the office, meaning many of us are dealing with more anxiety and stress over whether we’re doing “good enough” or working “hard enough”. However, this impulse to overwork to “compensate” for not being in the office is one we need to try and resist. By working harder and longer and not giving ourselves sufficient time to rest and recover, we’re putting ourselves at risk of developing burnout – especially when you consider that we’re all dealing with higher stress levels at the moment as a result of the current situation.

Working flat out is not sustainable and is more than likely to send you into a physical and emotional burnout spiral

As mental health advocate Jo Love previously told Stylist: “Overcompensating due to the fear of looking like you might be shirking or slacking is a common problem for those of us who WFH. And sure, blitzing the to-do list, the non-stop working and saying yes to everything your boss throws at you might make you feel awesome in the short term, but if you try and keep that up for more than a couple of days it can have a dark side. “Working flat out is not sustainable and is more than likely to send you into a physical and emotional burnout spiral.”

Working through your lunch breaks? You're not alone – and that's a problem.

I’m sure that most of us are already aware that we should be taking our lunch breaks and clocking off at the end of the working day, but it’s a lot easier said than done – especially when you want to save your trip outside the house for some evening exercise. So what can we do to make sure we’re taking our lunch breaks? We’ve put together some fun, easy ways to make sure your lunch is the relaxing break you deserve.

Get creative in the kitchen

Making time to eat and fuel your body for the rest of the day is obviously the main purpose of a lunch break, so why not make the most of being at home? Having your kitchen available to you makes it super easy to cook filling dishes which are full of flavour – and experimenting with new recipes and ingredients is a fun way to relax.

From energising veggie omelettes to the perfect cheese toastie, Stylist has got you covered with a load of great recipes to get you started. To find out more, click here.



Practice some self-care

Set some time aside in your breaks to give your mental health the TLC it deserves by practicing some self-care. This can be anything that makes you feel better – if you’re feeling stressed, for example, doing a quick mindfulness meditation or even taking a midday bath could be an option. For more easy self-care ideas, you can check out our guide here.

Working from home lunch break ideas: try some midday meditation.

Get crafty

Working from home means spending more time on our screens than ever before, so take a break from technology for an hour and turn your lunch break into a crafting session. If you’re looking for some guidance, there’s plenty of fantastic craft kits to get you started. If not, pick up a pencil, get doodling and create whatever your heart desires.

Indulge in TV

The wonderful thing about working from home is being able to use our lunchbreaks to fully relax, so why not tune into one of your favourite shows for a bit? Forget the days when you sat in a crowded café trying to watch Netflix on your phone – make full use of your TV or laptop screen and get bingeing. You can check out our guide to the shows with episodes that you can fit into your lunch break here.

