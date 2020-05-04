The best macrame home decor pieces to buy and the home kits to try in lockdown.

From rattan furniture, leafy wallpaper and earthy terracotta colour palettes, home decor inspired by nature is on the way up. Amounting to that irresistible bohemian vibe, the use of natural materials in interior design is a must right now, and will only become an increasingly coveted trend as summer approaches. A corner stone of this look is macrame. These knotted, tasseled pieces that hang from walls, plants and even light fixtures, have become synonymous with beach chic locations like Bali and Byron Bay.

If you’ve found yourself drooling over macrame wall hangings and the like, we don’t blame you. In fact, we’re joining you with our guide to all things macrame including its origins, the best macrame homeware to buy and kits to make it yourself. Shop and knot your way to macrame heaven with our edit below.

What is macrame? Macrame has sky-rocketed in popularity recently thanks to its bohemian aesthetic, which is an especially big trend this summer. It’s clear from some internet browsing that macrame home decor products involve the weaving and knotting of material to create a multi-layered and textured effect, but what actually constitutes something as being macrame? Knotting is at the heart of macrame, so a piece made by the macrame method must involve a special type of knot (usually the ‘square knot’) from which the item can work outwards. This knot can start and finish there, or more knots can be created for design or practicality. You don’t need much to do it, either. Simply armed with your material of choice (like string, twine, leather or chunky wool), scissors and a holding hoop to keep it in place, you can start making all sorts using just your hands. Macrame has been popular in a string of different eras. Most recently in the 1970s, when crotchet waistcoats were all the rage, and it was big in Victorian times, too. But macrame has actually been around for hundreds of years, stemming from 13th-century Arabic culture and reaching Europe via Spain. Macrame is a Spanish word, but comes from the Arabic for “ornamental fringe” or similar. Macrame pieces to buy and get the look for yourself:

Deedra macrame table runner Macrame home decor: table runner Macrame lends itself particularly well to things like wall hangings, cushions and plant pot holders – all of which we love. But a table runner, like this exquisite one from Anthropology, feels unique which is why we have to have it, now. S hop Deedra macrame table runner at Anthropologie, £58 Buy now

Milano lampshade ceiling light Macrame home decor: lampshade This boho-style pendant lampshade is designed for ceiling lights and has been hand-crafted in Surrey. We love the muted mustard tone of the bottom half of this piece, which gives it a little something extra. Shop Milano lampshade at The Knotted Touch, £189 Buy now

How can I macrame at home? Lockdown has got many of us trying our hand at new crafting projects, and macrame seems to be among the most popular. If you’d like to try making something using the macrame method at home, it’s more than an achievable goal. There are plenty of macrame kits out there which will equip you with the tools, materials and instructions to make something of your own. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Macrame plant hanger craft kit Macrame kit: plant hanger It includes: Choose your own colour wool, from brights and muted tones Initial knotting done for ease Instructions Shop macrame plant hanger craft kit at Not on the Highstreet, £29.95 Buy now



