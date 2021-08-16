Less work, more play: Stylist investigates why channelling our inner child is the answer to finding happiness
In this week’s issue, we explore how carving out some playtime has very real benefits.
In a world that often revolves around work, we are all acutely aware of the importance of mentally switching off. But what if we told you that scheduling in some playtime was the way to a more balanced outlook? Download this week’s Stylist to learn how you can throw off the shackles of adulthood and enjoy aimless fun.
Plus, meet the bold New Yorker that moved to London mid-lockdown and her madcap quest for connection in a new city that involved standing in Oxford Circus with a cardboard sign.
In issue 567, you’ll also find…
● How to get the longest, strongest lashes of your life
● The general manager of Brixton Village talks us through her 9-5
● 30 of our favourite things in this week’s Style List
