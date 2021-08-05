Why the colour of growth is so right for now

Whether you’ve consciously acknowledged it or not, shades of green are everywhere right now. From the emerald Bottega Veneta bags, shoes and robes dominating our Instagram feeds to the soaring success of Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke, we can’t get enough.

It’s the colour with more named hues in the English language than any other (mostly associated with food – think lime, mint, sage, olive) and as we feverishly google “green-list countries” to escape to and lament the extreme weather sweeping the globe.

For many, green signifies positivity, forward motion, hope. It represents a healthier, more environmentally friendly world. And frankly, research says we could all do with more green in our lives.