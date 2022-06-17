We’re not alone in our thinking. In a 2018 YouGov survey, Magnums were named as the most popular ice cream in the UK. But what quickly became clear is that, while beloved, the humble Magnum was the subject of fierce debate when it came to determining which flavour is best.

Highly controversial opinions ranged from “very overrated” to one team member admitting to having sampled a “parmesan cheese Magnum” (spoiler: she did not enjoy it). As we argued white chocolate v almond v mint, unlikely alliances were formed and colleague relationships turned fraught, with one writer exclaiming: “I liked all of you so, so much before this!”

So, as the dust begins to settle around Stylist’s Magnum-gate, we present to you our definitive ranking of Magnum flavours, from worst to best. Be prepared to scream, curse and nod in strong agreement. You have been warned…