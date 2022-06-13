I’ll start with a confession: I always start packing my suitcase at least two weeks before a holiday.

Yes, I am a bit of an organisation obsessive who would pull her hair out at even the thought of packing the night before a flight. But also because I genuinely need that much time to immerse myself fully into holiday mode.

For me, it’s not just about having the opportunity to wear my favourite floaty dresses and summer sandals, it’s about curating the person I’ll become as soon as we touch down on the runway.

You see, I think of travel not just as seeing the world and experiencing new cultures but also as a chance to experience new parts of myself.