If you have spent any time on TikTok over the past few months, you’ve probably encountered something called Main Character Syndrome. This phenomenon sees young people creating content that positions themselves as the main character of a film, which is sometimes staged and, other times, a careful curation of authentic moments from their lives.

But Main Character Syndrome goes far past TikTok, far past social media altogether, as the people creating this content and many of the people watching it explain that this is how they live their life. In their minds, their life is a feature film and they are the main character.

Main Character Syndrome is coupled with another social media trend, that of romanticising your life, which encourages people to look at their life through rose tinted glasses and find positive ways to look at everything they do. It may sound narcissistic – most social media trends do, at first glance, in fairness – but teens, 20-somethings and people much older have claimed that this way of living their lives has allowed them to adopt a more optimistic outlook towards life.