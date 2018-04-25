There are few feelings more special in life than the warmth we feel when we make a new friend. After all, if there’s one long-standing lesson we’ve learned from female-focused TV shows from yesteryears – like Sex And The City, Charmed, Gilmore Girls and Grey’s Anatomy – it’s that female friendship truly is a powerful thing.

Unfortunately, however, making friends as an adult is often far from easy. It’s just not as easy as it was when we were making friends on the school playground – we’ve no longer got the uninhibited confidence to walk up to whoever we want and immediately start a conversation. You only have to ask Google, ‘how to make friends as an adult’ (and be met with nearly two billion results), to see how common the occurrence can be. On the playground you bonded with your new friend over your mutual love for Pokémon, but in adult life it’s not such an easy feat – or is it?