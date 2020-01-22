According to new research, 44% of women feel vulnerable about how they look without make-up on. Here’s why trying to go make-up free every so often – and encouraging our friends to do the same – could be the answer.

The images we consume – whether that’s via social media, on the TV, in films, or in our favourite magazines – play a massive role in shaping our perception of ourselves and the people we see around us. It’s no surprise then, that when the majority of women we see in today’s media are pictured wearing make-up, that we feel the pressure to wear make-up ourselves – and that pressure leads to another, more concerning problem: according to exclusive new research commissioned by Stylist, almost half (44%) of women feel vulnerable about how they look naturally without make-up on.

It’s important to acknowledge that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wearing make-up – for many people, it’s an important form of self-expression, or it helps them to feel more confident and empowered – but when almost 50% of us are struggling to feel comfortable in our own skin, it’s important we sit up and take notice. Of course, the answer to this issue is far from straightforward. But according to recent studies which looked at the impact of #makeupfree images on social media, the solution could lie in a communal response.

Make-up free: 44% of women feel vulnerable about how they look naturally without makeup on.

According to a recent study, conducted by a group of researchers at Macquarie University in Australia, the presence of make-up free selfies next to some idealised, “perfected” images reduced the harmful impact of the latter image on the self-esteem of the participants, meaning they were less likely to want to change aspects of their face, hair and skin. A November 2019 study also found that women who viewed unedited make-up free images were less likely to make appearance comparisons with the women they saw in the pictures, reducing the harmful effects of comparison culture.

In this way, trying to go make-up free more often in 2020 not only has benefits for our own levels of self-esteem, it can also help the women around us, too. It makes sense that, when we’re constantly bombarded by images of women with perfectly made-up faces, we’re going to begin comparing ourselves to them. It may feel like a daunting step to take, but going make-up free, sharing make-up free images and encouraging our friends to go make-up free helps to address that imbalance – and that’s vitally important.

