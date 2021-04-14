Much like the inimitable Bridget Jones, though, it seems I now have two choices: to give up and accept this permanent state of hermitude and eventual descent into madness, or not. And this time I choose not. I will not be defeated by a neverending pandemic and a lack of organisation!

Unlike Bridge, I won’t be drowning my sorrows at home with a bottle of vodka and Chaka Khan on repeat (or, if I do, it’ll be purely by chance). Instead, I’ve slowly, tentatively begun filling up my diary. Nothing too crazy, mind; there’s a booking at our local pizzeria (literally a five-minute walk from the house) to ease me in, and a desperately-needed appointment with my hairdresser, and a pub lunch at the end of the month. I’ve even booked tickets to an outdoor food festival.

The aim of this game is to do things slowly. Slowly, I’ll ease myself back in. Maybe there will be a trip to the local lido at some point, or a potter round the shops. Maybe I’ll book an outdoor table for six. Maybe I’ll hop on a train for the first time in forever and visit London once again.