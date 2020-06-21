When times are tough, sometimes you need to just feel the beat from the tambourine… or perhaps even find the fire in your soul.

And so it makes sense that, in the centre of a worldwide pandemic, some of us may turn to the reliably upbeat lyrics of ABBA for a pick-me-up.

Judy Craymer is one of those people. Craymer is the brains behind the original stage production of Mamma Mia!, the feel-good musical based on ABBA’s catchy hits, as well as the producer of 2008 film adaptation Mamma Mia! and its 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.