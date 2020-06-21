Mamma Mia! 3 could be on its way, and Twitter is gleeful
Anna Brech
In need of a feel-good fix? Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has hinted that another helping of the ultimate comfort film could be in the works.
When times are tough, sometimes you need to just feel the beat from the tambourine… or perhaps even find the fire in your soul.
And so it makes sense that, in the centre of a worldwide pandemic, some of us may turn to the reliably upbeat lyrics of ABBA for a pick-me-up.
Judy Craymer is one of those people. Craymer is the brains behind the original stage production of Mamma Mia!, the feel-good musical based on ABBA’s catchy hits, as well as the producer of 2008 film adaptation Mamma Mia! and its 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried belting out various ABBA favourites, both films were instant hits, clocking up over $1billion at the box office worldwide.
And now it seems that a third edition in the wildly popular franchise may be on the cards as well.
Craymer, who is based in the UK, had been intending to mull over the idea of a Mamma Mia! threequel during these past few months of lockdown.
“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months,” Craymer tells The Mail, on the possibility of a new Mamma Mia! film. “But then I got hit with Covid fog.
“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see,” she adds. “I know Universal [the production studio] would like me to do it.”
Needless to say, this tantalizing news has sparked a lot of joy among Mamma Mia! fans on Twitter; even if it is just in the rumour stage of production right now.
A third installment of the Mamma Mia! franchise could feature new music from ABBA, although some people – including one of the film’s stars, Seyfried – have speculated whether there is enough material by the band for this to be viable.
“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes [to a third film] in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other,” Seyfried told a recent interview with Collider.com. “That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?
“So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3,” she continues. “But I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use Super Trooper again and we’d have to use Mamma Mia again and have to use them in a different way.”
Craymer says there’s at least four other ABBA songs written by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson that a future film could draw from, so hopefully the archives will oblige.
The producer also mooted the idea of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again being adapted for the West End stage once theatres in London are up and running again, saying, “it’s a thought”.
In the meantime you can get in the mood by cracking out those ABBA tunes and catching the latest Mamma Mia! film adaptation on Netflix later this month.
Images: Universal/Twitter