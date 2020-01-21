Man caught cheating on kiss cam, yet somehow finds a way to blame women everywhere
- Jessica Rapana
A man who was apparently caught cheating on live television has blamed women everywhere – and yes, we’re confused too.
If you’re like us, the word “kiss cam” probably brings to mind that iconic scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days when Andy Anderson and Benjamin Barry lock lips at the Knicks game.
Well, sorry to disappoint but it turns out, in real life, such moments are not always so pure. Take this man, for instance, who was allegedly caught cheating on his wife at a football game in Ecuador.
The shifty moment was caught via kiss cam after the man suddenly stopped mid-smooch when he realised his shenanigans were being broadcast on live TV.
CBS sports journalist Roger Gonzales shared the clip on Twitter, with the caption: “When you kiss your side chick and realise your marriage is over cuz you’re on camera.”
The video has now been viewed more than 22 million times.
The man, who has apparently, been identified as Deyvi Andrade, was attending a football game between Barcelona and Delfin. While his relationship status has yet to be confirmed, it doesn’t look good.
Since then, a social media account claiming to be Andrade posted a photo of him and another woman – presumably his former partner – confirming the video had brought his relationship to an end.
And yet, he insisted he wasn’t to blame.
Instead of admitting wrongdoing, the man appeared to blame women, in general, claiming that he would not have faced such online wrath if he was not a man.
He wrote (translated): “If it was a woman was in my place what would you do? Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven’t been made fun of as much as me. I hope you never have to be in my position.”
Another post read: “I’m going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end… We all fail and we all repent.”
Meanwhile, Nickelback has weighed in. The 90s rock band retweeted the original video, writing: “Kinda feels like this caption nailed it #oops #ouch.”
Gonzalez responded: “Never made it as a wise man”.
