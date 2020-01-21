If you’re like us, the word “kiss cam” probably brings to mind that iconic scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days when Andy Anderson and Benjamin Barry lock lips at the Knicks game.

Well, sorry to disappoint but it turns out, in real life, such moments are not always so pure. Take this man, for instance, who was allegedly caught cheating on his wife at a football game in Ecuador.

The shifty moment was caught via kiss cam after the man suddenly stopped mid-smooch when he realised his shenanigans were being broadcast on live TV.