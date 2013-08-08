Man reads entire Mean Girls script in 30 minutes

We don't like to brag or anything but we can sing the whole of The Little Mermaid's Part of your World track from start to finish.

Now, we always thought that was a fairly impressive party trick, considering the last time we watched that movie the whole way through we were 10 years old, but today we've realised this isn't something to be proud of at all.

In fact, it's a pretty mediocre talent, as today, we've stumbled across one man who truly has a gift - he can recite the whole of the script of Mean Girls from start to finish.

Christopher Rosa, is currently interning at the NextMovie website but clearly he has skills beyond the usual coffee run and copy-making duties. Witness his feat of talent below and then bow to his greatness.