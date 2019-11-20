Why women should manspread more (and it’s nothing to do with fighting the patriarchy)

When you bring up manspreading in conversation, you’re likely to solicit one of two responses: a rather sarcastic eye roll, or a nod of solidarity.

Defined by Oxford Dictionaries as “the practice whereby a man, especially one travelling on public transport, adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat or seats,” manspreading has become a rather divisive turn among today’s commuters.

While we’re the first to admit that manspreading isn’t exactly the pièce de résistance of the modern feminist movement, there’s no denying that it can be bloody annoying on public transport. There’s something so entitled about the whole behaviour: while women’s seating positions have been policed for centuries (whether that’s being told to sit more “ladylike” or “sit up straight), it feels like men have been getting away with a rather more comfortable, relaxed position.