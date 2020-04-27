Interior trends come and go, we know this. But, still, it’s nice to feel like your living space reflects what’s ‘in’ at the moment, isn’t it?

Now, you can’t go painting your walls that rosy Farrow and Ball shade at the drop of a hat, just because you saw it on @livingwithlotte’s account. Or pull a fireplace out of thin air, and customise it with a bold hue because #paintedfireplace is trending on Instagram.

That kind of investment takes time and money, which isn’t always ample when we’re talking about passing fashions.