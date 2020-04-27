Marble coffee tables that will take your living room to the next level

Posted by for Life

Marble coffee tables are a signature sign of interior sophistication. Here’s our edit of nine of the most beautiful ones out there.  

Interior trends come and go, we know this. But, still, it’s nice to feel like your living space reflects what’s ‘in’ at the moment, isn’t it?

Now, you can’t go painting your walls that rosy Farrow and Ball shade at the drop of a hat, just because you saw it on @livingwithlotte’s account. Or pull a fireplace out of thin air, and customise it with a bold hue because #paintedfireplace is trending on Instagram. 

That kind of investment takes time and money, which isn’t always ample when we’re talking about passing fashions.

But one failsafe piece, which doesn’t have to break the bank but is guaranteed to chic the place up, is a marble-topped coffee or side table. 

Yes, the look is minimalist, but it can work in almost any décor theme. It looks clean cut, cool and effortless. Plus, considering how many great interior brands have produced their own versions, it’s not hard to get hold of one either.

Below we’ve picked out nine of our favourite styles out there, in a range of looks and prices to suit everyone. 

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Graham & Green / courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray