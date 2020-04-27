Marble coffee tables are a signature sign of interior sophistication. Here’s our edit of nine of the most beautiful ones out there.
Interior trends come and go, we know this. But, still, it’s nice to feel like your living space reflects what’s ‘in’ at the moment, isn’t it?
Now, you can’t go painting your walls that rosy Farrow and Ball shade at the drop of a hat, just because you saw it on @livingwithlotte’s account. Or pull a fireplace out of thin air, and customise it with a bold hue because #paintedfireplace is trending on Instagram.
That kind of investment takes time and money, which isn’t always ample when we’re talking about passing fashions.
But one failsafe piece, which doesn’t have to break the bank but is guaranteed to chic the place up, is a marble-topped coffee or side table.
Yes, the look is minimalist, but it can work in almost any décor theme. It looks clean cut, cool and effortless. Plus, considering how many great interior brands have produced their own versions, it’s not hard to get hold of one either.
Below we’ve picked out nine of our favourite styles out there, in a range of looks and prices to suit everyone.
Rose & Grey Gloria marble table
Although white marble is the go-to hue, we adore this rich green number.
It’s dramatic and opulent, and would look gorgeous next to a velvet, pink sofa.
Zara Home marble table
This Zara side table is a steal, and we love its show-stopping legs.
H&M Home side table
If your living room favours earthier tones, this deep red side table would make a sleek update.
Pair with a terracotta vase and gold decorative accents.
Shop side table with marble top in dark red at H&M Home, £79.99
Urban Outfitters black marble table
This black table is a pretty cool customer.
With iron legs and an inky black, marble top, it would make a stylish contrast in a bright living room.
Rose & Grey Elsa side table
The white pattern that runs through this grey stone table top is a unique design feature not to be missed.
Zara Home gold marble nest tables
Two tables are better than one, and this pretty pair fit together so they’ll safe space, too.
Urban Outfitters Annette side table
This compact marble side table could be slotted in next to a sofa, cocktail chair or in your bedroom to add a bohemian vibe.
Oliver Bonas Luxe side table
Need a bit more space? This circular, luxe table is a bit roomier and we adore the rich, gold tone of its legs.
Anthropologie Perched side table
The delicate brass birds ‘perched’ on the edge of this table make it something special.
Anthropologie recommends placing in next to a light pink wall for a look that “truly sings.”
Graham & Green Detroit marble side table
This snazzy side table gets extra style points thanks to its contrasting black and gold legs.
Images: Graham & Green / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.