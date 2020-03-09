Astrology is a divisive topic. Some say star signs and horoscopes give people an excuse for their less than positive traits or actions, while others wholeheartedly believe their destiny is written in the stars.

Whichever side of the argument you stand on, a fact none of us can deny is that in the last decade access to horoscopes has gone into free-fall. No longer are believers beholden to newspapers and magazines for their predictions, now there’s apps pushing out daily notifications with the latest personalised zodiac news straight to your mobile phone. (Isn’t technology great?)

Those of you who enjoy horoscopes will know the Babylonians invented the 12 signs of the zodiac - and last year it was big news when we were told our star signs had changed. But what’s going on this month?