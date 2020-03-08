As the Stylist team takes to the streets to join CARE International UK at their #March4Women event, we take a look at all the best signs from today’s International Women’s Day rally devoted to fighting the impact of climate change on women and girls around the world.

If you hadn’t already guessed it by all the signs, trending hashtags and photos posted on social media, today is International Women’s Day. This day, which happens on 8 March every year, aims to celebrate the contribution of women to society, and highlights the work which still needs to be done to achieve gender equality around the world. It’s a time to reflect upon and celebrate the women in your life – and amplify the voices of those who have been or continue to be silenced. In the spirit of this mission, this year, Stylist has joined forces with CARE International UK for their #March4Women event, an International Women’s Day rally devoted to fighting the impact of climate change on women and girls around the world.

In previous years, the event has seen thousands of activists march on parliament and hold keynote speeches in the fight for a better, fairer world for women.

Today’s event has seen the likes of Emeli Sandé, Nicola Coughlan, Bianca Jagger, Helen Pankhurst and Nikita Gill join forces to raise awareness of this increasing problem. The lives of women and girls are particularly intertwined with the issues surrounding climate change: across the world, women and girls are the forefront of fighting the crisis, but they are also most vulnerable to its impact, because the majority of the world’s poorest are women. Women also have the least collective say in how we, together, can combat the climate crisis.

You may also like Climate change is a feminist issue – meet 16 women working to save the planet

With this in mind, hundreds of women and men have joined today in London to bring awareness to this incredibly important issue. And of course, they brought some cracking signs with them too. Team Stylist headed to the march armed with placards adorned with a beautiful piece of art by paper artist Yulia Brodskaya which was created for the front cover of this week’s magazine.

The Stylist team with their placards at today's #March4Women

Here, we take a look at some of the most exciting, creative and thought-provoking signs to emerge from 2020’s #March4Women, tackling a range of important issues which affect women all over the world. Happy International Women’s Day!

“Pandemic emergency: patriarchal virus”



#March4Women 2020: "Pandemic emergency: patriarchal virus"

“My grandma and my mum made the world a better place. Now it’s my turn to fight”



“Here for the 130 million girls out of school”

“11 sexual assaults per hour in England and Wales. Does that seem right to you?”

#March4Women 2020: "11 sexual assaults per hour in England and Wales. Does that seem right to you?"

“Ew climate crisis!”



“No borders in feminism!”



“We are not ovaryacting”

#March4Women 2020: "We are not ovaryacting"

“The oceans are rising and so are we!”

“A woman’s place is in the resistance”



Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!