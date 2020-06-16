“My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England,” he writes. “My mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked. As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches.”

Laying out the facts, Rashford says: “1.3 million children in England are registered for free school meals, one quarter of these children have not been given any support since the school closures were ordered.”

He adds: “To put this pandemic into perspective, from 2018-2019, nine out of 30 children in any given classroom were living in poverty in the UK. This figure is expected to rise by an additional one million by 2022. In England today, 45% of children in black and minority ethnic groups are now in poverty.”