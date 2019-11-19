Marie Kondo’s first online store has sparked some confused questions

Kondo launched a store on her KonMarie website this week, selling over 100 household and fashion items such as a flower bouquet tote bag for £32 and a £212 brass kitchen utensil holder. The launch came weeks after Rakuten, Japan’s biggest e-commerce site, announced a commercial partnership with Kondo.

Explaining her reason for the range, she wrote on the website: “The goal of tidying is to make room for meaningful objects, people and experiences. I can think of no greater happiness in life than being surrounded only by the things I love.”