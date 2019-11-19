Marie Kondo’s first online store has sparked some confused questions
Hollie Richardson
Decluttering icon Marie Kondo has confused fans by opening an online store that sells household items – but have they missed the point?
Marie Kondo is the queen of decluttering, best known for her advice to get rid of anything in your home that doesn’t “spark joy”. The tidying guru is hailed around the world, with a string of bestselling books and a hit Netflix TV series to prove it. But people are now confused about Kondo’s usual decluttering instructions, after the news that she has launched an online store.
Kondo launched a store on her KonMarie website this week, selling over 100 household and fashion items such as a flower bouquet tote bag for £32 and a £212 brass kitchen utensil holder. The launch came weeks after Rakuten, Japan’s biggest e-commerce site, announced a commercial partnership with Kondo.
Explaining her reason for the range, she wrote on the website: “The goal of tidying is to make room for meaningful objects, people and experiences. I can think of no greater happiness in life than being surrounded only by the things I love.”
Many people online are confused by Kondo’s idea of clearing your house of objects and replacing them with items from her own range. However, others argue that the range aligns with the whole point of Kondo’s philosophy to buy fewer, more meaningful products.
Whatever your thoughts: the backlash was always inevitable.
This isn’t the first time that Kondo’s decluttering has been criticised for leading people to buy more.
According to statistics released by retailer John Lewis earlier this year, the TV we consumed in 2019 has seriously shaped our buying habits.
And it found that, ironically, after Tidying Up With Marie Kondo arrived on Netflix in January, our appetite for tidiness sent us out of our homes and into the shops to invest in the tools we needed to follow the tidying guru’s expert advice. In fact, sales of storage boxes were up 47%, and sales of clothing hooks rose by 36%.
Fashion designers also took the decluttering trend and channelled it into Marie Kondo-esque handbags. And we became even more obsessed with storage hacks such as a wall-hung magazine rack or stylish rattan baskets.
We’ve discussed the problem with this sort of backlash against Kondo before.
“The KonMari method isn’t the process of merely chucking stuff out and calling it a day,” wrote on Stylist writer. ” The method calls for a reevaluation of the way you interact with your possessions: of understanding why you have things and what those things bring to your life.”
Images: Getty, Netflix