A new decade is upon us, and for Marvel fans, 2020 brings plenty of fantastical comic book adventures and superhero films to get immersed in as we journey into the new year.

As the Marvel Universe looks set to expand with a host of new action-packed films including Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn), The New Mutants and Black Widow, as well as the return of epic franchises such as Wonder Woman 1984, there’s more opportunity than ever before to create a richly representative parallel world. And with diversity now firmly a topic of mainstream conversation, MCU fans are eagerly waiting to see how the cast of Marvel’s superhero stories will evolve to reflect the world we live in.