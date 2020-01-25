Mary Beard explains why men’s nudity is more “challenging” than women’s in 2020

Indeed, Boyce created the discussion she sought out. And it’s this very debate that renowned professor of classics, Mary Beard, explores in her new BBC 2 Documentary Shock Of The Nude.

“It was quite extraordinary that almost every journalist really treated this as if it were either terrible censorship or, at the very least, political correctness gone mad,” Beard tells Stylist, ahead of the documentary’s first episode.

“Its removal was a way to make us think harder about it,” she continues. “I don’t think Boyce was trying to say ‘you should not look at this’. She was trying to say ‘you should be more aware about what you are looking at’.

Beard continues: “In rather an imaginative way she said ‘look you’ll think about that harder if you take that picture down for a bit’. She overachieved this, really, as it really did focus attention on that painting and it produced some rather extraordinary reactions.”

The Post-it notes that visitors were asked to write down their reactions on are still on display, continuing the conversation.