A quick Google search brings up the news that in Lombardy, the worst hit region of Italy, face masks are now mandatory. And in America, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in the US wear “cloth face coverings” when they go out.

So should we be wearing masks in the UK? And what about the people who haven’t embraced wearing a mask?

Speaking with my friends and colleagues, it seems I have immersed myself in a face-covering bubble. Stylist digital deputy editor Jaz Kopotsha is firmly in the ‘anti-mask’ camp, and she gave me two reasons for not wearing a face mask.

“Firstly, I’m really not convinced an uncertified ‘medical’ mask from the shop down the road is effective. Well, effective enough,” she says.

“I understand the ‘better safe than sorry’ rationale. And I understand that some masks may genuinely be useful as a preventative measure if you have symptoms and don’t want to accidentally sneeze on someone. But we’re dealing with Covid-19 here and I’m not about this false sense of security they’re encouraging. It’s just not enough.

“Secondly, they look really bloody uncomfortable and, vanity aside, I don’t fancy wandering around secretly panicking about not being able to breathe through the material covering my nose and mouth.”

As the debate around masks and protective face-coverings rages on, I wanted to know: what does covering your face really do to help fight the virus? So I asked two doctors.