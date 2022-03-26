“I had a slightly different relationship with my mum growing up than the norm so I always sought out motherly figures in friends.

“One of my friends – who is older than me – has always been a maternal figure to me. I refer to her as my mum at times and we have little jokes about it.

“We’ve been super close since the day we met through a friend nearly two years ago – I was looking for a place to live and so was she. We met up for a coffee date to see if we’d get on and instantly I felt like I’d known her for years. We laughed, spoke about our interests and both left hoping the other felt the same. We did and started looking for a flat.

“We’d met at a point where I was in the middle of healing from some trauma I’d experienced through my mum’s illness. My mum was an alcoholic (she’s now in recovery, 20 months sober) and I’d also come out of a toxic relationship so I was trying to piece together who I was. While my mum is very lovely, when you have a parent who struggles with mental health, sometimes you end up taking on the role of carer.

“My friend feels like home because she feels stable to me and I feel really settled, which isn’t a normal feeling for me.

“She sits and listens when I feel a certain way and doesn’t ever judge me for how I’m feeling, she just offers guidance from experience. I feel like that is what mums are ‘supposed’ to do (even though I feel like there is way too much pressure on mums to be everything). She’s really taught me how to stand up for myself, how to be kind, how to show up for others and myself and how to also have loads of fun while doing it. I go to her when I need advice or someone to cry to or celebrate with. She’s my number one supporter but will also call me out if I haven’t been mindful in certain situations.”

Zoe, 30, London