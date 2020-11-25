Whether or not you agree with his politics, Matt Hancock’s plea this week for employees to stop “soldiering on” when they’re ill is both correct and long overdue. The health secretary pledged to end the culture “that as long as you can get out of bed, you should still get into work” as part of a raft of ongoing measures to fight Covid-19.

But coronavirus is not the only risk associated with overwork; the effect of working too much is a sickness all of its own. Long before the global pandemic struck, Britain’s toxic work habits were building into a perfect storm for a nation that’s exhausted and on edge.