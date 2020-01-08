“Ambient temperature certainly can disrupt sleep,” explains Christabel Majendie, resident sleep expert at Naturalmat. “If too hot, you may have more night awakenings, restless body movements and less REM sleep. If too cold it can be difficult to drop off to sleep. So a bed that regulates individual temperature, in theory, could help with sleep where people sharing a bed have different temperature requirements.”

It’s a win-win situation for people who want to sleep with their partner but control their sleeping environment – especially as some are proven to sleep better when they share a bed.

While we may not have the budget to rush off and grab ourselves a Climate360 mattress, it’s interesting to consider how big of a role temperature plays in our sleep – and think about a future where technology can solve these problems for us.