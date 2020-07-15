Throw out the rule book – a new age of extravagance has arrived in our homes.
For years now, minimalism has been the byword of chic interior design.
From exposed brick walls to muted Scandi hues, we’ve been clearing out the clutter in favour of industrial-style décor and blank canvas space.
But, no longer. We’re seeing a major sea change in the world of home inspiration.
Call it a reaction to these difficult times we’re living in, or merely a desire for bold self-expression, but maximalism is making a comeback in living rooms across the world.
This effusive trend is a delight for so many reasons: vivid swathes of colour are nothing if not cheerful, and you can rule-break to your heart’s content. Even clutter is good, as long as you use it in the right way.
And for those of you who find printed wallpaper a little too much, fear not. Maximalism is a motif that can be embraced in stages, from a flourish of house plants here to a decadent wall hanging there. You don’t have to go all Liberace straight in.
With that in mind, here are six ways to work the look – as inspired by the fruitful world of Instagram:
Multiple frames, multiple colours
Forget one statement picture: this is about lining up your prints, your paintings and your posters all together. Experiment with spacing, colour and style to get the right effect.
Get the look
Habitat has got a huge selection of frames in a range of sizes and colours. Shop styles in white, woods, metallic and black finishes and try mixing them on your walls.
Bring on the pattern frenzy
Now’s the time to get out there with your wallpaper choices. Bin your can of antique white, and instead go shopping for eclectic prints with a touch of luxe or tropicalia.
Get the look
These beautiful cushions are made from the finest Turkish silk and handcrafted to create unique patterns, which would look beautiful layered on a sofa together.
Plants are everything
We don’t just mean one or two artfully placed succulents. This is about going wild on the foliage front: the more the better, to jazz up more prosaic areas of your home. For bonus points, develop some vision when it comes to your hanging options, too.
Get the look
Happy House Plants is an online plant store which specialises in brilliant customer service to ensure that you have all the advice you need to keep your plant healthy.
Bold retro hues
Bubblegum pink, welcome home. Mustard yellow, take a seat. With maximalism, you can reach into any decade for ideas, but the 1950s, with its kick of kitsch, and the velveteen sheen of the 70s, are particularly ripe for picking.
Get the look
This chair of dreams packs a punch, making it the perfect statement piece for a retro bedroom.
Hello, hacienda feel
Look to create a light, airy space filled with punchy colours and textures. Just because there’s a lot going on, it doesn’t stop you from creating flow between each new design element.
Get the look
This chic light fitting is a great place to start when creating a room with a strong focus on design.
Shop “Lir” opal globe pendant in black at Spark and Bell, £294
Rugs and cushions aplenty
Accessory lovers, this is your time to let it all out, with an abundance of rugs, throws and cushions. The usual treatment applies here: exuberant colours, plenty of texture and zero upper limit (although you can opt for less: see third image down). Remember, anything goes.
Embellished cotton blanket
If a mix of colours and textures is what you’re looking for, this sumptuous blanket is perfect. We love the mix of earthy tones and cool blue hue, especially when finished with tassels.
Images: Instagram /Getty
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.