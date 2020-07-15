For years now, minimalism has been the byword of chic interior design.

From exposed brick walls to muted Scandi hues, we’ve been clearing out the clutter in favour of industrial-style décor and blank canvas space.

But, no longer. We’re seeing a major sea change in the world of home inspiration.

Call it a reaction to these difficult times we’re living in, or merely a desire for bold self-expression, but maximalism is making a comeback in living rooms across the world.

This effusive trend is a delight for so many reasons: vivid swathes of colour are nothing if not cheerful, and you can rule-break to your heart’s content. Even clutter is good, as long as you use it in the right way.