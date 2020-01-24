Can you imagine growing up without Mean Girls? What would we quote on a daily basis? How would we know to celebrate 3 October properly? And how would we have navigated our high school years?

The legacy of Mean Girls is so strong that we still continue to find ways of celebrating Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith. Oh and let’s not forget Glenn Coco (you go Glenn Coco!). We’ve had Mean Girls brunches, a (disappointing) Mean Girls 2, and the Mean Girls Musical. Heck, there’s even been Mean Girls jewellery.