Mean Girls Musical: Tina Fey announces a new movie is on its way, and it sounds so fetch

Hollie Richardson
Mean Girls line-up

Mean Girls creator Tina Fey has announced that Mean Girls Musical is coming to the big screen. Here’s everything we know so far – and it sounds so fetch! 

Can you imagine growing up without Mean Girls? What would we quote on a daily basis? How would we know to celebrate 3 October properly? And how would we have navigated our high school years?

The legacy of Mean Girls is so strong that we still continue to find ways of celebrating Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith. Oh and let’s not forget Glenn Coco (you go Glenn Coco!). We’ve had Mean Girls brunches, a (disappointing) Mean Girls 2, and the Mean Girls Musical.  Heck, there’s even been Mean Girls jewellery

And now, that very musical is being brought to the big screen.

Variety has reported that Mean Girls creator Tina Fey said in a statement: “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Mean Girls; an uncomfortable truth
Mean Girls Musica: the movie is on its way.

Fey also wrote and produced the stage production, so she has stuck with The Plastics through all this time.

Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.”

Mean Girls Musical is currently a hit on Broadway, following the same iconic plot of the film. In case you’ve *SHOCK HORROR* never watched the film before, here’s a quick recap: Cady Heron, who has been home schooled by her parents while travelling in Africa, moves to America and starts high school for the first time. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Although we don’t know when the film is likely to be released, we do know that the musical is coming to London’s West End in 2021.

Hollie Richardson

