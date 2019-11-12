Life

This meditation technique can help you make fewer mistakes during the day

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Open monitoring meditation

If you’re prone to being clumsy or forgetful, open monitoring meditation could be the answer to making fewer errors throughout your day. 

We all know the benefits of taking some time to be a bit more mindful throughout our day. Research into mindful exercise, such as meditation, has shown that it can reduce stress, chronic pain and levels of depression. The NHS has even confirmed that mindfulness helps mental wellbeing.

But the benefits don’t stop there. New research has found another interesting way that mindful exercise can benefit us – especially if you’re prone to being clumsy or forgetful.

You may also like

Slow sex: How embracing the ‘mindful sex’ trend could boost your wellbeing

What did the study on meditation find?

A new study conducted by Michigan State University, which was published in Brain Sciences, has found that meditation could help you to become less error prone.

The research tested how open monitoring mediation – a type of meditation that focuses awareness on feelings, thoughts or suggestions as they unfold in a person’s mind and body - altered brain activity in a way that suggests increased error recognition.

You may also like

Everyone is talking about sound baths – here’s why

What is open monitoring meditation?

“Some forms of meditation have you focus on a single object, commonly your breath, but open monitoring meditation is a bit different,” said Jeff Lin, MSU psychology doctoral candidate and study co-author.

“It has you tune inward and pay attention to everything going on in your mind and body. The goal is to sit quietly and pay close attention to where the mind travels without getting too caught up in the scenery.”

Meditation
Wellbeing exercises: open monitoring meditation could help you make fewer mistakes.

How did they conduct the study?

The study used 200 participants who had never meditated before. It took them through a 20-minute open monitoring meditation session while researchers measured brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG). They then completed a computerised distraction test.

“The EEG can measure brain activity at the millisecond level, so we got precise measures of neural activity right after mistakes compared to correct responses,” Lin said explained.

“A certain neural signal occurs about half a second after an error called the error positivity, which is linked to conscious error recognition. We found that the strength of this signal is increased in the meditators relative to controls.”

You may also like

16 women on why self-care is so important to them

Although the meditators didn’t have immediate improvements to actual task performance, the researchers’ findings offer a promising window into the potential of sustained meditation.

“These findings are a strong demonstration of what just 20 minutes of meditation can do to enhance the brain’s ability to detect and pay attention to mistakes,” said co-author Jason Moser. 

“It makes us feel more confident in what mindfulness meditation might really be capable of for performance and daily functioning right there in the moment.”

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

So, is it worth practicing open monitoring meditation? There’s still plenty of research to be done, according to Lin, but it’s certainly worth giving it a go.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Life

Mindful dating: how practising self-awareness can help your relationship

Here are four attainable ways to do it

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Kindfulness

7 of the biggest misconceptions about meditation

Not convinced meditation is for you? Stylist.co.uk unpicks the so-called cure-all

Posted by
Jessica Pan
Published
Life

Our favourite fairytales look very different when the villains practise meditation

The Wicked Witch of the West is a very different woman in Calm's mindful retelling.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

Forget mindfulness: experts say a good TV show is the best cure for emotional turmoil

Enter the wonderful world of distraction.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

This 10-minute hack could make you feel like you’ve had 44 minutes extra sleep

Sleep and mindfulness go hand-in-hand.

Posted by
Sarah Shaffi
Published
Stylist Daily