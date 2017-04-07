Are you ready to meet your new car?
Check out the bottom of this article for your chance to win hospitality tickets to the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Cars should reflect your personality. Getting into it should be a pleasure. You should not only feel safe, in control and excited, but also proud that this machine is blitzing you through your day.
But, as much as you want a new car, it can be hard to know where to start looking. If that sounds familiar, let us introduce you to Abarth – and two models in particular that epitomise the brand’s focus on performance, style and individuality.
Soak in the experience of the beautiful yet feisty Spider. Designed for those who love driving, the 124 Spider is a two-seater roadster equipped with a powerful 170HP turbocharged engine, delivering a top speed of 143mph.
It’s a no-nonsense, lightweight, ridiculously attractive car that drives as well as it looks. Available as a manual or automatic, it’s for those who want to arrive in style.
Meanwhile, the Abarth 595 range is compact and sporty, perfect for city-living and for those who like their cars to have lots of character. You’ll get in one of these little beauties and name it immediately.
With a range of engines from 145-180HP under the bonnet, alloy wheels, sports suspension, and a choice of hatchback or convertible body styles, you’ll always feel happy behind the wheel.
