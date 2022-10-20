How the “power of sisterhood” helped Meghan Markle through the aftermath of her Oprah interview
In a major new interview, Meghan Markle opened up about how female friendship helped her navigate a difficult moment in the aftermath of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle has opened up about how “sisterhood and female support” helped her navigate a difficult moment in the wake of her and husband Prince Harry’s much-discussed TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Speaking to Variety magazine, Meghan recalled how the first event she attended after the sit-down interview aired was activist Gloria Steinem’s birthday party, which turned out to be an “extravaganza” rather than the low-key affair that the Duchess had imagined.
Though she felt “uncomfortable” when she arrived at the event alone, Meghan said she was immediately buoyed by “warmth and kindness” when the actress and screenwriter Pamela Adlon greeted her and introduced her to other women in the room, a simple gesture which ensured that she “felt so welcomed.”
“Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant,” Meghan explained. “The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired. I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch.
“I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an extravaganza – by the way, as she deserves. But I hadn’t really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before.
“Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable. But before I could let my uncertainty linger, Pamela Adlon came up to me and greeted me with such warmth and kindness.
“She toured me around the room, and at every turn, more generosity and love was felt. Maybe it’s just a testament to the kind of company Glo keeps, but I also think these women were extraordinary to ensure I felt so welcomed.”
The simple gesture, which helped her feel supported during what was most likely a difficult and isolating time, “meant, and still means, so very much to [her],” Meghan added.
“It’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment,” she said, adding: “The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated.”
The interview, which was Meghan’s first since the death of her husband‘s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, also saw her praise the late royal’s legacy, describing her as “the most shining example” of female leadership.
“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” she said. “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.
“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”
