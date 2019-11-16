Allies, not saviours: how men push back at workplace sexism

In the paper titled Helping or Hurting?, researchers from the department of psychology at Rice University Houston surveyed 100 women to find out what happens when a male colleague intervenes or advocates on their behalf in a discriminatory context.

Their data showed that men can offer vital support in certain work situations, and effectively become an ally by doing so. This includes helping to prevent toxic behaviour by peers, creating opportunities for promotion or growth, or merely being willing to listen and help when required.

“The ally’s behaviour made me feel valued and ‘heard,’” one woman noted.