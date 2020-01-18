The move is part of the government’s ongoing initative to tackle the problem, which seriously affects education as it can cause pupils from low-income families to miss school.

Rosamund McNeil, the assistant general secretary of the National Education Union, said that more than 137,000 pupils had missed school in 2018 because of their period.

A survey in 2017 by charity Plan International found that 10 per cent of girls and women aged 14-21 had been unable to afford menstrual products.