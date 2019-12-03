People are summing up their mental health in 3 words, and the results are so relatable

In the past few years, we’ve made great strides when it comes to decreasing the taboo surrounding mental health. With more than half of young women saying they are worried about their mental wellbeing, most of us know, first-hand, how significant normalising this important conversation is.

While progress is being made, there is still more work to be done to ensure that, in addition to feeling comfortable enough to confide in others, we are also armed with the right language to do so. Those uncomfortable feelings of worry, anxiety or depression, to name a few, can be difficult to speak about or even articulate to others in the first place.