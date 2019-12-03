Life

People are summing up their mental health in 3 words, and the results are so relatable

Jessica Rapana
People are summing up their headspace in three words with the hashtag #MyMentalHealthIn3Words on Twitter.

In the past few years, we’ve made great strides when it comes to decreasing the taboo surrounding mental health. With more than half of young women saying they are worried about their mental wellbeing, most of us know, first-hand, how significant normalising this important conversation is. 

While progress is being made, there is still more work to be done to ensure that, in addition to feeling comfortable enough to confide in others, we are also armed with the right language to do so. Those uncomfortable feelings of worry, anxiety or depression, to name a few, can be difficult to speak about or even articulate to others in the first place.

This time of year can be especially tough though because, while the festive season can bring joy, the pressure to be in better spirits around Christmas can exacerbate symptoms for those with low moods.

Which is why this – #MyMentalHealthIn3Words – is as powerful as it is timely.

Using the thought-provoking hashtag, people are tweeting short stories on their current headspace, and the results are inspiring. 

How would you sum up your mindset today – in just three words?

“Struggling but fighting.”

“It’ll be alright.”

“Pay it forward.”

“Faking it beautifully.”

“Learn from everything.”

“Striving, surviving, smiling.”

“Exhausting/rewarding rollercoaster.”

“You’re doing great.”

“Keep fucking going.”

“Survive another day.”

Stylist Daily