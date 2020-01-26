When it comes to mental health, no one experience is the same. Just as we all have different levels of physical health – depending on our fitness, nutrition and genetics, for example – so too do we all have different experiences of mental health.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons we can all take from sharing our experiences, especially when it comes to the advice others have given us to get us through our hardest times. From the techniques we’ve learnt during therapy to the simple self-care hacks to make those hard days a little bit easier, the internet has shown time and time again that sharing really is caring.