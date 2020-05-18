“So many of us are on high emotional alert right now,” she adds. “We are worrying for ourselves, our families and friends and the world at large, which uses up a lot of precious brain energy.”

Love also highlights that, for those of us working from home, there’s a reluctance to spend our whole evening staring at a screen when we’ve been doing so all day.

“Virtual interactions can be equally exhausting because they over stimulate our brains,” she says. “Many of us have to be on various video conferencing calls throughout the day for work, so when it comes to our downtime more and more of us are experiencing so called ‘Zoom gloom’ and craving time away from screens and bailing on digital social interactions.”

“Also, we all have that one friend who takes so much of our time and energy at the best of times, we are now finding we just don’t have the emotional capacity at the moment and we need to step back from them temporarily.”