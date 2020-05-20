In a powerful Instagram post uploaded earlier this year, chef and presenter Nadiya Hussain explained what living with anxiety feels like.

“I often get asked … what does it feel like to suffer with anxiety?” she wrote. “Mental health illnesses are broad and affect us all in different ways. Our experience and recovery unique to our illness.

“But in answer to that question… For me, it is the image. It’s like being on the outside looking in. The place you call home, filled with comfy chairs that you fight over, walls pinned with memories, children laughing crying, fighting, the smell of food you love to eat and the constant sound of the washing machine whirring and a cat willing you back into the warmth of your home, or maybe she’s just looking for a bird?”

She continued: “That is what it feels like. I have this house, filled with rooms and warmth and why do I still feel like I live under the stairs? I have these people that love me, need me and yet I feel alone. I have a body, healthy beating, living and still, don’t want it. It’s like being on the outside of the life you have, the doors wide open and your feet don’t know how to put one in front of the other.”