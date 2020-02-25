This new mental health campaign exposes the stigma people with less common conditions still face

If I asked you to guess whether mental health stigma in this country was worsening or getting better, chances are you’d say the latter. As increasing numbers of people open up about their experiences of common mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, it seems like it’s more acceptable than ever to seek help and support. But that rose-tinted depiction of the mental health conversation only tells half of the story.

According to new research out today, 27% of people with a less common mental health problem feel that discrimination against them has increased in the last 10 years.