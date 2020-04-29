Yes. You should always check the advice at your own GP surgery for their procedures during this time, but GP surgeries are still open (and doing many of their appointments over the phone or online), so it’s OK to seek support for any difficulties you might be facing at the moment.

“Lots of the feelings we’re having at the moment – whether we’re feeling frustrated or anxious or scared or lonely, are all normal feelings considering this weird, extraordinary situation we’re all in. However, there does come a point where that stops just being a normal, everyday experience and actually starts becoming something that’s impacting on your life,” explains NHS psychiatrist Max Pemberton.

“I’m really concerned about the statistics that show people are significantly holding back from getting treatment, either because they think everything’s closed – which it’s not – or because they assume they’re going to have to go in and they’re worried about catching Covid-19. I think it would be a tragedy if there were patients sat at home who were really struggling, and they weren’t reaching out and getting help because they thought we weren’t available to help them or they were worried about somehow catching Covid-19.”