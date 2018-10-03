Self-care: total crock. Every time someone’s Instagram post refers to their trip to a spa or consumption of green juice as ‘self-care’ (and there are 5.6 million of them) I feel like a thousand spiders are crawling over my skin.

I’m not sure if it’s because it sounds like a code word for masturbation, or if it’s because it’s just so American. But that brazen self-indulgence (just FYI I’m totally pro self-indulgence) masqueraded as personal therapy gives me the same feeling as when someone posts how many miles they ran before breakfast, or calls someone ‘this one’, or dances in a bar while staring at their phone like they’re in a rap video. (I think posting pictures of your children doing something cute when they’ve spent 99% of the day behaving like giant morons also falls into the same category, as does taking pictures of food on a marble surface, and I do both of these things regularly so I am a complete hypocrite, I am aware).

Before I’m taken down by a thousand yogis, let me backtrack a little. I am so into being kind to yourself. And I know very well from my own experience how crucial it is to find the thing that keeps your mind on a healthy path and practise it as much as humanly possible. And that when we’re pulled in roughly 25,000 directions every week, forcing yourself to prioritise that thing is bloody hard, so giving it a name can make it feel a little more permissible.