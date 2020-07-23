It’s been an exciting day for female musicians. Firstly, Taylor Swift has announced her unexpected eighth studio album, Folklore, will be released tonight (Thursday 23 July) along with a video for its first single release. And secondly, for the first time in the Mercury Prize’s 29-year history, the 2020 shortlist includes more female artists and female-fronted bands than men.

The prestigious £25,000 prize has celebrated the best new albums from a wide range of genres since 1992. Past winners include Arctic Monkeys, Ms Dynamite, PJ Harvey, James Blake, Franz Ferdinand and Portishead.

Basically: it’s a pretty big deal in the industry and has catapulted many a mega band and artist.