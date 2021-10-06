Art exhibitions are always hot-ticket events, but this year we seem to be in a collective frenzy to see what the art world has to offer. With immersive exhibits such as the Tate Modern’s highly-popular Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms selling out completely, it’s clear that we all want a slice of escapism that doesn’t require us to venture too far from home.

Well, art-lovers – and history buffs – are in for a treat, because another spellbinding exhibition is hitting the capital on 15 October. After entrancing visitors in cities including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is finally coming to London.