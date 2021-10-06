Art buffs, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescoes are coming to London
Immersive art exhibitions have been in high demand all year, and Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is the latest must-see promising to transport art-lovers to another world.
Art exhibitions are always hot-ticket events, but this year we seem to be in a collective frenzy to see what the art world has to offer. With immersive exhibits such as the Tate Modern’s highly-popular Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms selling out completely, it’s clear that we all want a slice of escapism that doesn’t require us to venture too far from home.
Well, art-lovers – and history buffs – are in for a treat, because another spellbinding exhibition is hitting the capital on 15 October. After entrancing visitors in cities including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is finally coming to London.
Using innovative technology, the exhibition will transport visitors to the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel by recreating the 16th century artist’s famous ceiling frescoes in life-size glory.
It may have taken Michelangelo four years to meticulously complete his intricate paintings, but modern technology has allowed the team behind this exhibition to digitally reproduce them using licensed high definition photos for our viewing pleasure. For £5.90 visitors will walk through floor-to-ceiling renderings of all 34 frescoes, in an experience that promises art buffs the chance “to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every colour.”
Each image in the exhibition is accompanied by signage, and audio guides will be made available to rent so that users can further immerse themselves in the experience.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is the brainchild of SEE, an LA-based exhibition production company who previously produced a similar exhibition based on the work of Frida Kahlo, and Fever events, whose Van Gogh exhibition has one of London’s biggest art events of the year.
The exhibit will take over Tottenham’s spacious Cannon Factory from the 15 October. As it’s to be held in an enclosed space, ticketing will be timed to limit the capacity of people in the venue.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens on 15 October. Tickets are available for purchase on the Fever website now.
Images: courtesy of SEE productions