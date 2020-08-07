Michelle Obama has talked about low-grade depression, but what exactly is it?

Lockdown has undoubtedly affected many people’s mental health during the pandemic.

Along with recurring anxieties over devastating news updates, there is also the continuing worry over lockdown easing, the fear over returning to ‘normal’ and the struggle to get a good night’s sleep.

A sense of guilt has also been commonly associated with these feelings: is it OK to feel optimistic when so much tragedy has happened? Is simply staying indoors really the most helpful thing we can do to save lives?

Yep, this continues to be an emotional rollercoaster that we’re all navigating. And nobody is immune; not even Michelle Obama.