A negative internal voice, explains Dr Jenna Vyas-Lee, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Kove, uses any evidence at all to “reinforce the message that we are not good enough, often ignoring all of the evidence to the contrary”. Negative talk, she notes, can often become habitual: “You actually use it as a strategy to cope [with difficult situations] – and this needs reversing.”

In order to beat it, she says, we may have to consciously tell ourselves the opposite: “Positive affirmations are a really effective way of being compassionate to ourselves, providing our minds with a better, more balanced view of ourselves.”

Telling ourselves uplifting things, she says, is likely to calm our nervous systems, make us feel more relaxed and therefore allow us to think in a more optimistic and motivated way, creating a positive cycle: “The more positive we feel, the more positive we think, and therefore the more positive action we are likely to take.”

Taking the time to do this in the morning, before our day has started and before we’ve been buffeted by quotidian stresses of disrupted commutes or passive-aggressive work emails, means “we are setting an intention to spend the day being compassionate to ourselves”, Dr Vyas-Lee adds.