The true lives of the Military Wives

They reached out to Gareth Malone, and the celebrity choirmaster really helped them get the choir up and running by putting it on the fourth series of his television show, The Choir: Military Wives.

The Military Wives Choir is now a network of 75 separate choirs based at different military bases across the UK and abroad.

What was The Choir: Military Wives?

The Choir: Military Wives was a BBC Two programme that provided the nation with its first glimpse at how the Military Wives Choir developed as musicians and as friends. As with Malone’s other series, The Choir, this series sees the group of underconfident amateur singers become a unified choir. He also set up two new choirs in Devon and Plymouth during the series, nurturing them individually while expanding the Military Wives Choir network.

In the final episode, the Military Wives performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion’s 2011 Festival of Remembrance. The single they performed, Wherever You Are, became that year’s Christmas number one.