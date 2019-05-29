But, while tackling the occasional sleepless night or two is just about doable, there’s a definite difference between tackling tiredness and dealing with a full stress burnout. In fact, it’s become such an identifiable problem among people in their twenties and thirties that it even has its own term: “millennial burnout”.

New research by the World Health Organization has confirmed “burnout” as a recognised medical condition, which gives the term real legitimacy for the first time. However, WHO have also said that the term should only be applied in the occupational context - although many millennials could argue that what happens at work hugely affects the other areas of our lives.

WHO have listed the symptoms as:

- Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion,

- Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job, or

- Reduced professional efficacy

So how can we work out when our yawns are indicative of something more serious?