Soft ghosting

We’ve all heard of ghosting (if you haven’t, see below for a detailed description), but what if someone isn’t replying to your messages (therefore alluding that they’re backing away from the conversation) but continue to send reactions (such as likes or emojis) to any comments you make on their posts or messages that you send?

This, dear readers, is a soft ghost. We spoke to Louise Troen, VP of International Media and Communications at Bumble (the female-first dating app) to get her opinion on soft ghosting and how to deal with it.

Apparently the key is to keep a calm head and not jump to conclusions: “Although technology has given us the ability to communicate all the time, it does not mean we are available all the time.”

Troen recommends reaching out once more if you feel confident in the connection you have with that person, and if they’re from a different country to you, make allowances for any cultural differences or language barriers. She also thinks it’s helpful to be clear about what you want, and to make it obvious that you’d like to arrange a meeting.

She adds: “If you’ve not set plans to meet up, this doesn’t automatically mean they’ve ghosted you. Some people do need a more clear call to action so ignoring the liked messages and diverting to a meeting to assesses their seriousness is a good move. Suggest a time and place and judge the reaction from there. If there is no response – it’s likely a soft ghost and you can move on knowing it would have been a waste of time anyway.”

More than anything, though, Troen reminds us that if someone is playing so hard to get that it’s having a negative effect on your mood, to put yourself first and leave them to it. After all, if they can’t recognise a good thing when they’ve got it, they’re not worth your efforts anyway.