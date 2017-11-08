Pinterest reveals 2017's alternative (and easy to make) Christmas tree trends

Christmas trees may be a glorious symbol of the most festive time of year, but that doesn’t mean they come without complications.

Carrying the blooming things home is a struggle in itself, not to mention the extra hoover action that comes into play when your chosen fir scatters those spiky little pine needles all over the floor. And don’t even get us started on the amount of space they take up: for those of us living in small studios, apartments or house shares, there just isn’t room for a tree in our personal space – no matter how festive it may be.

Which is why we were very interested in the alternative Christmas tree ideas that have been popping up all over Pinterest: not only do they look pretty damn funky, but they are spectacularly easy to construct and maintain, too. Best of all, though, is the fact that they make a huge impact without taking up lots of room: perfect for anyone who wants to maximise those Christmassy vibes without losing half their living room.