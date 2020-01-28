Mindfulness is the buzzword that’s been infiltrating every part of our lives, from the type of holidays we take to the way we shop.

But while it is a trend, it’s worth breaking down what mindfulness really means. In a nutshell, it’s all about the act of being more conscious, self-aware and meaningful in everything we do. Which can’t be a bad thing, can it?

Well, according to experts, it’s actually a great thing – especially when it comes to our relationships.

You see, self-awareness is a quality that is developed throughout our lives and helps us to understand and therefore react to how we’re feeling, and recognise what we really want. Two things that can be game-changers when dating.